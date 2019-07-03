wrestling / News
WWE News: Buddy Murphy on Why Smackdown Needs Him, Clip From Monday’s WWE Ride Along
July 2, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE shared a clip of Buddy Murphy coming out during a Smackdown commercial break and explaining why Smackdown needs him. You can see the clip below:
EXCLUSIVE: The Best Kept Secret explains what he has in store for #SDLive. pic.twitter.com/EcdmsMtQMh
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2019
– The company also released a clip from this week’s episode of WWE Ride Along, which features The IIconics reviewing the Cheetos Chicken Sandwich from episode sponsor KFC:
