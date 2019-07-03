wrestling / News

WWE News: Buddy Murphy on Why Smackdown Needs Him, Clip From Monday’s WWE Ride Along

July 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Buddy Murphy wwe 205 live

– WWE shared a clip of Buddy Murphy coming out during a Smackdown commercial break and explaining why Smackdown needs him. You can see the clip below:

– The company also released a clip from this week’s episode of WWE Ride Along, which features The IIconics reviewing the Cheetos Chicken Sandwich from episode sponsor KFC:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Buddy Murphy, Smackdown, The IIconics, WWE Ride Along, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading