wrestling / News

Buff Bagwell Announced For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2

March 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Buff Bagwell Joey Janela's Spring Break 6 Part 2 Image Credit: GCW

Buff Bagwell is back, as he’s been announced for this weekend’s Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2. Janela announced on Twitter that Bagwell will be part of the April 2nd show.

Bagwell has been out of action for a while as he worked on getting himself healthy, including moving into DDP’s home as part of Page’s Change Or Die docuseries. Bagwell has been getting himself some goodwill on social media as of late as he’s been advocating for trans rights and mental health, giving fans positive affirmations and more.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Buff Bagwell, Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading