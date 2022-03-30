wrestling / News
Buff Bagwell Announced For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2
Buff Bagwell is back, as he’s been announced for this weekend’s Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2. Janela announced on Twitter that Bagwell will be part of the April 2nd show.
Bagwell has been out of action for a while as he worked on getting himself healthy, including moving into DDP’s home as part of Page’s Change Or Die docuseries. Bagwell has been getting himself some goodwill on social media as of late as he’s been advocating for trans rights and mental health, giving fans positive affirmations and more.
“I'm just a gigolo and everywhere I go
People know the part I'm playing
Paid for every dance, selling each romance
Ooh, what they're sayin'”@Marcbuffbagwell enters the clusterfuck.. #JJSB6 pic.twitter.com/1HrDZETOo7
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) March 30, 2022
It’s up guys, a portion of the proceeds will go to the @TLDEF order today and Buff Daddy will be calling you this week 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/hBX7riGrh5 pic.twitter.com/Mzt2VX0v0L
— Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 29, 2022
Yes it does https://t.co/6wm1lkqr61
— Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 29, 2022
You got this 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/MZQ7jQH3qW
— Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 29, 2022
You guys have been asking me about an onlyfan? Here it is guys, get yours from @EFFYlives https://t.co/hDHJTT9ODu pic.twitter.com/lyRZFBkr2j
— Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 29, 2022
Anyone struggling right now just know Buff Daddy sees you, hears you and loves you 💪🏼💪🏼
— Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 29, 2022
This makes Buff Daddy happy 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/EupM2F2QS7
— Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 29, 2022
Proud of you my friend 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/H0sNl3YM8f
— Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 29, 2022
I’d love to get this shirt as one of their top sellers this week, let’s do it 💪🏼💪🏼 remember everyone who buys this week gets a phone call https://t.co/73wumwY4J1
— Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 29, 2022
