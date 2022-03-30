Buff Bagwell Announced For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2

Buff Bagwell is back, as he’s been announced for this weekend’s Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2. Janela announced on Twitter that Bagwell will be part of the April 2nd show.

Bagwell has been out of action for a while as he worked on getting himself healthy, including moving into DDP’s home as part of Page’s Change Or Die docuseries. Bagwell has been getting himself some goodwill on social media as of late as he’s been advocating for trans rights and mental health, giving fans positive affirmations and more.

“I'm just a gigolo and everywhere I go

People know the part I'm playing

Paid for every dance, selling each romance

Ooh, what they're sayin'”@Marcbuffbagwell enters the clusterfuck.. #JJSB6 pic.twitter.com/1HrDZETOo7 — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) March 30, 2022

It’s up guys, a portion of the proceeds will go to the @TLDEF order today and Buff Daddy will be calling you this week 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/hBX7riGrh5 pic.twitter.com/Mzt2VX0v0L — Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 29, 2022

Yes it does https://t.co/6wm1lkqr61 — Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 29, 2022

You got this 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/MZQ7jQH3qW — Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 29, 2022

You guys have been asking me about an onlyfan? Here it is guys, get yours from @EFFYlives https://t.co/hDHJTT9ODu pic.twitter.com/lyRZFBkr2j — Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 29, 2022

Anyone struggling right now just know Buff Daddy sees you, hears you and loves you 💪🏼💪🏼 — Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 29, 2022

This makes Buff Daddy happy 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/EupM2F2QS7 — Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 29, 2022

Proud of you my friend 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/H0sNl3YM8f — Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 29, 2022