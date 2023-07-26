wrestling / News
UPDATED: Buff Bagwell Explains Recent Jail Time Over DUI
UPDATED: In a post on Twitter, Buff Bagwell explained that his recent stay in jail over a DUI wasn’t due to a new charge. He said that he was serving time for a prior arrest and is currently eleven months sober.
He wrote: “Just wanted to clarify to everyone that I am 11 months sober (tomorrow). I see there is news out that I had to spend time in jail for a DUI but this was from the original offense years ago. I did get a recent sanction because I didn’t document a recent trip out of state properly.”
Just wanted to clarify to everyone that I am 11 months sober (tomorrow). I see there is news out that I had to spend time in jail for a DUI but this was from the original offense years ago. I did get a recent sanction because I didn’t document a recent trip out of state properly
— Marcus Bagwell 🎩 (@Marcbuffbagwell) July 26, 2023
Original: Police records from Cobb County, Georgia reveal that Buff Bagwell was arrested earlier this month on a DUI charge. Specifically, he was arrested on July 13 at 1:30 PM for driving under the influence of drugs. He was sentenced with no bond, then got released on July 15. The DUI charge was a misdemeanor. He also charged with speeding, another misdemeanor.
Bagwell has had struggled with substance abuse in the past, even announcing back in June that he was nine months sober.
