UPDATED: Buff Bagwell Explains Recent Jail Time Over DUI

July 26, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Buff Bagwell Image Credit: Showtime

UPDATED: In a post on Twitter, Buff Bagwell explained that his recent stay in jail over a DUI wasn’t due to a new charge. He said that he was serving time for a prior arrest and is currently eleven months sober.

He wrote: “Just wanted to clarify to everyone that I am 11 months sober (tomorrow). I see there is news out that I had to spend time in jail for a DUI but this was from the original offense years ago. I did get a recent sanction because I didn’t document a recent trip out of state properly.

Original: Police records from Cobb County, Georgia reveal that Buff Bagwell was arrested earlier this month on a DUI charge. Specifically, he was arrested on July 13 at 1:30 PM for driving under the influence of drugs. He was sentenced with no bond, then got released on July 15. The DUI charge was a misdemeanor. He also charged with speeding, another misdemeanor.

Bagwell has had struggled with substance abuse in the past, even announcing back in June that he was nine months sober.

Buff Bagwell, Joseph Lee

