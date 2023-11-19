Buff Bagwell Comments On Arrest, Says He’s Still Sober

Buff Bagwell took to social media to comment on his arrest earlier this week, noting that he’s still sober despite it being listed as a DUI. As reported on Saturday, the WCW and WWE alumnus was arrested last week on charges of speeding and DUI. Bagwell was arrested on November 16th and released the next day, with his sentence listed as “time served.”

Bagwell posted to his Twitter account to update fans, writing:

“Still sober despite the reports – unfortunately whenever I get a violation in the DUI Court Program it lists my original offense from 3 years ago. I did serve 24 hours for losing my temper Thurs-Fri and I’m working keeping my cool every day.”

In the associated video, which was posted to the DDP Yoga YouTube channel, Bagwell noted that he’s been sober for 446 days and talked about the early days of his sobriety. He noted that he’s found that staying away from drugs and alcohol isn’t so hard; it is dealing with his emotions without relying on drugs that is the hard part for him, and he’s too invested in his sobriety to throw it away so he has to deal with his temper which is a challenge. He noted that his temper is “out of control” and that led to setbacks with DUI court. He noted that he’s had sanctions with the DUI court for things like not filing paperwork properly which have been reported as relapses, but that isn’t the case.

He added, “So recently in DUI Court class, I’d asked the teacher a question on how to do something. And she told me, I did it and she failed me. And I flipped. I couldn’t believe it, I was like, ‘What?!?’ Looking back on it, I could have handled it so much differently. And so because of my temper, I’m now in another situation. I actually got court tomorrow, which is going to be November 16th. Thursday, November 16th, and I’ll be going to court for an in-class disruption. And it’s going to be out there that Buff Bagwell relapsed, but I’m letting you know that I am clean and sober and doing fantastic. But I may be going to jail for my temper, which is the next goal in my life to overcome.”