Buff Bagwell Moving In With DDP For ‘Change Or Die’ Project, Thanks Fans For Support

Buff Bagwell is getting some help from DDP, announcing that he will be moving in with the WWE Hall of Famer for the latter’s “Change Or Die” docuseries. Bagwell posted to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he is having to postpone his appearances this weekend and will announce new dates, noting that he is moving in with Page to “get myself together to be the best Marcus Bagwell possible.”

Page’s “Change Or Die” series will feature people moving in with him in Atlanta in order to help get their lives back on track. You can see Bagwell’s posts below:

“I hate to do this, but due to me moving in with DDP this week to get the help I need and work on a new project called “Change or Die” I have to postpone my Orlando and Melbourne, FL appearances for this weekend. We will announce a new date very soon, you can get your refund at where you originally purchased your tickets. I’m deeply sorry for this, but I have to get myself together to be the best Marcus Bagwell possible. I’ll still be in Ohio next weekend for our live show.” “I will still be in Dallas for Wrestlecon and Rebuilding Buff LIVE at Hyena Comedy Club. Tickets are available at http://Rebuildingbuff.live” “I will still be at @bigeventny this Saturday! Do not miss your chance to come out and meet me. The reason I had to postpone our Florida dates is because I HAVE to be at DDPs house on Monday morning to continue the program, is it is not effecting my New York appearance for The Big Event.” “So much love sent my way today, thank you guys so much, it means the world to me. I’ll be back stronger than ever.”

