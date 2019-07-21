ROH News: Bull James and Dave Lagana Backstage, Identity Of Talents Maria Manic Beat Up, Note On Manhattan Mayhem Crowd

– Bull James and NWA Vice President Dave Lagana are both backstage at ROH Manhattam Mayhem tonight.

– The talents that Maria Manic beat up at the event were NYWC regulars Michael Mistretta and Jaden Valo.

– PWinsider reports that the crowd for this event was one of the smallest that ROH has had in NYC in some time, although this could be blamed partially on the heatwave. The city cancelled several events in Central Park due to the weather, including a festival that was planned. There were also subway issues in the area.