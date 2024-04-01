Bully Ray Remembers Wrestling Brock Lesnar Early In His Career

During the latest Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray spoke about wrestling Brock Lesnar early in his career in WWE and why Lesnar was scared during it. The two had a match on a house show in Pennsylvania.

Ray said: “Brock just came on the scene. The office came to me, and they said, ‘Bubba, this is going to be the guy. Do as much as you can with him. Educate him as much as you can [for] his first-ever singles run. [Brock] gave me an overhead belly-to-belly suplex and dumped me on my head, [and] he got terrified in that moment … I immediately got back up and threw myself into Brock and said ‘Do it again.’ And he’s like, “No, no, no” because he did not want to hurt me. [But] I knew that in that moment, if I did not have Brock throw me again … he would wind up being skittish, and possibly be in a Ridge Holland situation. You don’t want another wrestler to become skittish. If you fall off the horse, you gotta get right back on the horse.“