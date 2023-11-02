Bully Ray Is Happy Bron Breakker Hasn’t Received WWE Main Roster Call-Up Yet

Bron Breakker has not yet been brought to WWE’s main roster, and Bully Ray believes that’s a good thing for now. Breakker is a star in NXT that many people have speculated will be called up soon, and Bully weighed in on the matter on Busted Open Radio. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Breakker staying in NXT for now: “I’m happy that they’re holding off on [calling up] Bron Breakker. If they have ideas to bring him up in the near future, I’d hold off ’til the Rumble. Bron is a second-generation wrestler. He has an amazing look. He has the it factor. He still has to develop more. He’s still a bit one-dimensional to me, and that’s fine. He’s young, he’s in the right place to develop, but if I’m bringing a young kid like that up, I want to do something with him that’s truly going to stand out.”

On the notion of Breakker debuting at the Royal Rumble: “I’m not suggesting that he wins the Rumble, but give Bron 10, 11, 12 eliminations. Make Bron Breakker the guy that has eliminated more guys in the Royal Rumble than anybody else before, despite being an ‘NXT’ guy. Now, you have given him an accolade that he can hang his hat on.”