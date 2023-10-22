wrestling / News
Bully Ray Costs Steve Maclin at Bound for Glory, PCO Wins Four-Way
PCO won a four-way match at Impact Bound for Glory after Bully Ray showed up to cost Steve Maclin the match. The match, which also included Moose and Rhino, broke down early and included a lot of weapons. Eventually, a barbed wire table was set up. Maclin ended up going through that table when Ray shoved him off a ladder to the outside. PCO would then hit a swanton on Moose and Rhino, pinning Moose to get the win.
.@TheMooseNation sends @PCOisNotHuman CRASHING ONTO A LADDER! #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/KRQWPEKpzG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023
.@TheMooseNation is doing everything in his power to DESTROY @PCOisNotHuman. #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/LtaudNHOEj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023
.@bullyray5150 sends @SteveMaclin CRASHING through a barbed wire table. #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/y8cDLWmVMt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Thinks CM Punk Is Stuck In His Ways, Feels His Convictions Fell On Deaf Ears In AEW
- Arn Anderson On What Makes For A Great WarGames Match, Recalls Rude vs. Flair Feud
- Ric Flair On How Undertaker Carried Himself As a Locker Room Leader
- Nikki Garcia Says She Got Legal Letter About WWE Name Hours Before Contract Ended