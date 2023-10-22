Bully Ray Costs Steve Maclin at Bound for Glory, PCO Wins Four-Way

PCO won a four-way match at Impact Bound for Glory after Bully Ray showed up to cost Steve Maclin the match. The match, which also included Moose and Rhino, broke down early and included a lot of weapons. Eventually, a barbed wire table was set up. Maclin ended up going through that table when Ray shoved him off a ladder to the outside. PCO would then hit a swanton on Moose and Rhino, pinning Moose to get the win.