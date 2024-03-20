– On Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray critiqued Cody Rhodes’ promo segment from WWE Raw earlier this week. He also offered his feedback of how he thinks the promo should’ve gone. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how Cody Rhodes should’ve addressed The Rock’s comments about his mother: “1000% because that’s the meat of the promo. That’s what’s fueling you right now. The first words out of my mouth would’ve been, ‘Dwayne, my mother? You want to talk about my mother? Here’s what I got for you: First things first, you don’t talk about my family; second thing, you don’t talk about my mother. You have now put yourself in my crosshairs more than you’ve ever been before. This is no longer about Cody Rhodes and The Rock. This is now about Cody Runnels and Dwayne Johnson [their real-life names] because you brought my mother into this.'”

On what he thinks could’ve improved the segment: “This should be the most un-pro wrestling promo. This should’ve been Adam Pearce coming to the ring in the middle of Cody’s promo going, ‘Cody, you can’t say these things. You’re gonna kept the plug pulled on us.’ [Cody should’ve responded] ‘Adam, get out of my ring. You know what, eff you too Adam.’ I would’ve painted this picture so differently to the point where wrestling fans would’ve had to take a step backwards because they wouldn’t know if Cody was going into business for himself or not.”

On how Cody spoke about The Rock not wrestling in 10 years: “When he mentioned, ‘You haven’t been in the ring in 10 years,’ that’s where he should have brought the insider term of ‘blowing The Rock up.’ [Cody should’ve said] ‘I’m going to drag you into deep water, I’m going to have you breathing heavy, I’m going to beat you up, I’m going to blow you up, and I’m going to expose you for the fraud that you are. You couldn’t last 15 seconds with Jinder Mahal. How are you going to go 15 minutes with me? I’ve been wrestling every single day. Hell, Rock, I wrestled with a torn pec.'”