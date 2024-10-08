– During Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer shared his praise for the post-show angle of Kevin Owens attacking Cody Rhodes after WWE Bad Blood. He also talked about the main event of Cody Rhodes teaming with Roman Reigns against The Bloodline at the premium live event. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on the main event at Bad Blood: “There was a spot in the match that they had the hook in my mouth so damn good, and it’s because of amazing camera work and [an] amazing production shot they did. Do you guys remember that moment in the match when Cody went to tag Roman and it looked like Roman jumped off the apron? I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ and then I realized that the heels had pulled him off the apron. In that moment in time, the WWE did an amazing job of making me believe for one second that Roman had screwed over Cody.”

On Kevin Owens attacking Cody Rhodes: “There’s been animosity. Kevin’s been a bit perturbed by Cody lately. It came to a head after Bad Blood was over. Kevin confronted Cody outside of his tour bus, and Kevin took a swing, basically laid it in on Cody and fans saw it, fans picked it up on social media, fans ran with it, and I loved how they shocked wrestling fans all over the world.”

On how the attack played out: “You didn’t have to hear a damn thing. People are like, ‘Oh my god, are they arguing? Wow, Kevin looks really mad, I think Kevin’s gonna … ‘ And before you know it, wham, there’s that punch.”