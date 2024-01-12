Bully Ray Praises Moose & Ivar, Says They’ve Impressed Him

Bully Ray has named two men who surprised him with what they can do as big men in Moose and Ivar. Bully singled the two out for praise on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, noting that they’ve been able to deliver in big ways. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Ivar: “The two big men that have impressed me the most probably in the past couple of years are Moose and Ivar… Ivar is really showing … that typical burly, big man, old school, barrel-chested, 300-pounder that … that look, stocky look. His singles career has really flourished. He’s probably doing more as a singles wrestler right now on Raw than The Viking Raiders had done together in a while. Ivar has really impressed me.”

On Moose: “Moose looks like an athlete. Two totally different body types [comparing Ivar and Moose.] When I first came back to Impact and I was doing something with Moose, I talk very little about things that are going to go out there [in the ring]. I like very spontaneous stuff. But I was enquiring about a certain move with Moose. And Moose said, ‘Why don’t I just jump straight in the air and do a split and you can catch me in a powerbomb.’ And I said, ‘What? You can do that?’ He answered me like stoic, ‘Of course I can do that.'”