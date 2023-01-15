Bully Ray Plans to Stick Around in Impact Wrestling

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed his future in Impact Wrestling after Hard to Kill. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bully Ray on wanting revenge: “I’m gonna be sticking around for a while, and revenge is definitely on my mind. Whether that’s with Josh Alexander, whether that’s with his wife, or whether that’s with Tommy Dreamer, so we’ll see what’s going to happen. I am going to stick around. Last night was a very violent, very brutal match, as a Full Metal Mayhem Match always is.

On the vision he had for Hard to Kill: “I would have called in [to Busted Open] no matter what this morning. When you take a match like that, and you put it together, there’s going to be so much violence, but how do you make sense of it all? So when I tell my stories week after week after week, I always want to culminate with a match that kind of looks like the end of an action movie. The final scene of an action movie, where the good guys and the bad guys fight, and the bad guy finally gets his, and the good guy gets the girl, and everybody gets to celebrate. That’s the vision I had in my mind for [IMPACT Hard To Kill].”

Josh Alexander defeated Bully Ray via submission at last Friday’s Impact Hard to Kill show.