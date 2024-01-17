Bully Ray On Possibility Of Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk Taking Place At WrestleMania 40

Bully Ray has weighed in on the potential of Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk going down at WrestleMania after reports that Seth Rollins was injured on Raw. As reported, Rollins reportedly injured his knee during his match with Jinder Mahal on last night’s Raw and is undergoing an MRI. Bully talked about WWE’s options heading into WrestleMania season if Rollins is out of action and zeroed in on Punk and Rhodes battling for the World Heavyweight Championship at the PPV. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the possibility of Rhodes vs. Punk at WrestleMania: “One of the first things that comes to mind about Cody vs. Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is a giant middle finger to AEW. Do I think that’s going to be on purpose? Well, maybe. Here’s your two biggest stars that you let leave, or they left, or whatever the reason they were there but I’m over here now and those guys would main event night one.”

On Punk and Rhodes’ face-off on next week’s Raw: “Maybe Cody wins, maybe Punk wins, maybe they want to get a gauge on both of these guys and what they would be as World Champions. On the surface, it makes for compelling television, beneath the surface it could very much tell the WWE who the people, albeit just in New Orleans, are behind. To me, it is very 50/50 right now and it will come down to the verbiage.”