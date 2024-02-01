– While evaluating WWE Raw on Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had high praise for the segment featuring Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, where McIntyre said he was happy that Punk was injured and not making it to WrestleMania this year. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Drew McIntyre and CM Punk’s Raw segment: “Oh my god. The heel in me was so happy to hear this … That’s the kind of things that resonate with a fanbase … I mean, Drew stuck the knife in Punk at the Rumble. Because Drew hit the Future Shock, and that’s where Punk hurts his arm, right? … That’s the knife going in.”

On what Drew McIntyre said to CM Punk: “But what he said to Punk — that’s him twisting the knife, pulling the knife out, and putting salt on the wound. It was so good. And if you listened to the people, they were silent, completely silent … And then, all of a sudden, Drew hits the line about the religion and [praying] for this. And that whole place, they weren’t expecting that, and you heard the boos.”