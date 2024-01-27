Bully Ray Doesn’t Think Raw Moving to Netflix Will Hurt WWE’s Audience

Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on WWE’s deal with Netflix to begin airing Raw in 2025. WWE announced the deal on Tuesday that will see Raw go to Netflix in a 10 year deal worth $5 billion, though that includes international Raw rights as well as opposed to the USA Network deal that was just for the US. Bully discussed the deal on Busted Open Radio and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the bump in rights fees: “Based on the price tag, it’s a ten-year deal worth five billion … dollars. For that amount of money? I mean, how much was Fox paying ‘SmackDown’ per year? 285 million dollars? This is a significant increase.”

On if moving to Netflix will hurt WWE’s audience: “This is not going to affect the WWE, and maybe going to Netflix might be a tad more difficult than turning on the USA Network, it’ll take some getting used to… WWE just doesn’t make these whimsical decisions, everything is based on business.”

On the one issue he has with it: “What is some of the things we’re not going to do while watching Monday Night Raw? Okay, we can’t channel surf When is this going to be an issue for me? Maybe during Monday Night Football season? Because I can’t flip back and forth…. They have no restraints, and the WWE likes it when they don’t have to answer to anybody.”