Bully Ray Recalls Trying To Get As Many People As Possible On ROH & NJPW G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden

Competing in Madison Square Garden is a dream for many people in wrestling, and Bully Ray recently recalled trying to get as many talent as he could on ROH & NJPW G1 Supercard there. The show took place in April of 2019, and Bully Ray talked about the venue and working in more talent for the show on Busted Open Radio. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On G1 Supercard taking place at the Garden: “When Ring of Honor and New Japan did the Garden, it was supposed to be me versus Juice Robinson in a singles match. Now there are a lot of Ring of Honor guys that were being left off the show. Flip Gordon was not on the show, [Brian Milonas], there were a bunch of guys that were not on the show and I genuinely felt bad for these dudes because I had wrestled at the Garden a bunch of times, been there, done that, I know what it feels like.”

On offering to give up his match to get more talent on the show: “I said to myself,’ I don’t know if these guys will ever have a chance to wrestle in Madison Square Garden again.’ And if this is their one and only time, I don’t want to be the one standing in their way.”

On being able to get several other guys involved in the match: “We got about six different guys involved. That way they can say, ‘I wrestled in Madison Square Garden.'”