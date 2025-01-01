wrestling / News

Bully Ray Says He Was Shocked To Hear Seth Rollins Call AEW ‘The Competition’ on WWE RAW

December 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins CM Punk WWE Raw 12-30-24 Image Credit: WWE

During last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins referred to AEW as ‘the competition’, which shocked Bully Ray. In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully explained why the move surprised him.

He said: “I was shocked because I thought that gave AEW a little bit of ammunition to come out and say, look they just admitted on their own show that we’re competition. I was also hooked on that word, I cant believe they said it also, for two different reasons, but very much the same.

