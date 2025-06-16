Betting Odds Released For Tonight’s King And Queen Of The Ring Matches On WWE Raw

The betting odds have been released for tonight’s King and Queen of the Ring qualifying matches on the June 16 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. The odds, courtesy of MyBookie, suggest a clear favorite in the men’s tournament match and a much closer contest in the women’s qualifier.

In the King of the Ring fatal four-way match, Jey Uso is the heavy favorite to advance with odds of -300. His opponents are all listed as underdogs, with Bronson Reed at +250, while both Rusev and Sheamus sit at +350. A victory for Uso would continue his path to redemption after losing the World Heavyweight Championship last week.

The Queen of the Ring qualifying match appears to be much more competitive. International star Stephanie Vaquer is the slight favorite at -200, but the returning Asuka is a very close second with odds of -120. The other two competitors in the match, Raquel Rodriguez (+550) and Ivy Nile (+900), are considered significant longshots to win.

The winners of these two matches will advance to the semi-final round of their respective tournaments.