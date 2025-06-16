Akira Exits MLW, Is Now A Free Agent

In a post on Twitter, Akira announced that he is now a free agent and is no longer a part of Major League Wrestling. He had been with MLW since 2023 and is a former World Middleweight champion and former tag team champion.

He wrote: “Officially a Free Agent. Thanks for the Memories, MLW. Open availability. USA return in July. Big Japan Pro Wrestling Deathmatch Champion. Hybrid fighter. One of a kind. ”