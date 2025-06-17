Hall’s WWE Raw Review 6.16.25  

Monday Night Raw

Date: June 16, 2025

Location: Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

We’re coming up on Night Of Champions and tonight is about finalizing the semifinals of the King and Queen Of The Ring tournaments. The big story coming out of last week is Gunther winning the World Title back from Jey Uso, which might be for the sake of a title match against Goldberg. Let’s get to it.

Here are Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio to get things going. Morgan introduces Mysterio, who says tonight is all about her. Morgan reminds us that this is her division and if you talk about it, you talk about her. Last week she heard Nikki Bella getting all of that attention, but no one paved the way for her.

Morgan became a legend on her own, but not she is demanding respect. She’s getting her title back, so here is Iyo Sky to interrupt. Sky wants Morgan to shut up with her disrespect, so Morgan can have a fight right now. That’s fine with Morgan, or Sky can just hand her the title right now. Sky tells her to earn it rather than stealing it like she did with Mysterio. Sky throws her the title and then hits a dropkick, followed by a kick to the back of Mysterio’s head. So we’re definitely getting the Bellas vs. Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez at Evolution aren’t we?

Queen Of The Ring First Round: Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile vs. Raquel Rodriguez

In the back, Liv Morgan tells Rodriguez to win. This is Asuka’s first match in over thirteen months. Asuka runs Nile over to start and helps Vaquer with a double superkick to drop Rodriguez. Back up and Rodriguez takes over with the raw power and we take a break. We come back with Vaquer rolling Nile up for two and hitting a snap suplex. Vaquer dragon screw legwhips Asuka down and then plants Nile, setting up the Devil’s Kiss.

Rodriguez breaks that up and then breaks up the same thing to her. That’s not good enough for Vaquer though, who finally gets Rodriguez down for the Devil’s Kiss on the apron. Nile is back up to roll Asuka up for two, followed by a German suplex for the same. We take a break and come back with Asuka hitting a double Doomsday dropkick to put Vaquer and Asuka down. Everyone is down until it’s a Vaquer vs. Asuka showdown, which has quite the aura.

Vaquer fires off the headbutts but gets caught with a running shot. A running knee to the ribs slows Asuka back down and Vaquer snaps off a suplex. Vaquer hits a double underhook facebuster for two on Asuka but Nile is in to steal a near fall. The SVB is blocked so Rodriguez boots Vaquer in the face. The Tejana Bomb connects but here is Rhea Ripley to hit the Riptide on the floor. Asuka hits a running hip attack (the Empress Impact) to pin Rodriguez at 15:49.

Rating: B-. Asuka getting the win is a good thing to see, mainly because she has been out of action for such a long time with that injury. The great thing about someone like Asuka is she can be slotted right back into the title picture and that might be what we’re seeing. If nothing else, her being able to go toe to toe with Vaquer was quite the sight, as was Ripley coming in to cost Rodriguez the match.

Post match Asuka says the fire didn’t die and she’s going to be the Queen Of The Ring.

We look back at Gunther defeating Jey Uso last week to regain the World Title.

Liv Morgan wants Raquel Rodriguez to come with her but Rodriguez is still banged up. Mysterio isn’t happy. JD McDonagh wants Dominik Mysterio to have his back tonight, but Finn Balor says he has it. Mysterio says Balor didn’t get rid of AJ Styles so Mysterio will do it. They leave and Balor gives Rodriguez a bit of a pep talk before wanting to talk to Roxanne Perez.

Here is Gunther for his big celebration after winning the World Title back last week. He is man enough to admit that Jey Uso was the better man at Wrestlemania. The fans chant for Goldberg but Gunther isn’t here to talk about rumors. The reality is that Seth Rollins has the Money In The Bank briefcase so Gunther will make it easy for him: he is right here, so come get him.

And here is Goldberg, because this is something we have to do. He limps to the ring and says he’s here to celebrate Gunther. The thing is though, Gunther started something with Goldberg’s family in Atlanta, Georgia. Goldberg is going to finish it in Atlanta, Georgia on July 12 at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Sweet goodness I cannot even pretend to care about Goldberg. Get him in so he can get out and be gone for good already.

JD McDonagh vs. AJ Styles

Dominik Mysterio is here with McDonagh. Feeling out process to start with McDonagh taking him into the corner for a knockdown and some posing. Styles is right back with a calf Crusher attempt, sending McDonagh straight over to the ropes. Mysterio offers a distraction so Styles gives chase and we take a break.

Back with McDonagh standing on Styles’ hair but getting hit in the face. The basement forearm sets up the fireman’s carry onto the knee for tow. McDonagh’s brainbuster gets the same but Styles fights up again. Mysterio tries a distraction but McDonagh walks into the Styles Clash for the pin at 10:45.

Rating: B-. This seems to be setting up Styles getting a title shot in the near future and that is one of those things that will work every time. Styles still has it and is getting back to his usual self now that he is in a program. The Judgment Day seems like it is about to implode as well, which should make for quite the moment.

Post match Styles goes after Mysterio but Finn Balor runs in for the save. Styles steals the Intercontinental Title.

Natalya and the Alpha Academy give Sheamus a pep talk before he faces Rusev.

Bayley is on the way to the ring as A-Town Down Under argues in the back. New Day is there too.

Here is Bayley for a chat. She is glad to be back and lets the fans give her a chant. Bayley isn’t happy with Becky Lynch for costing her a Wrestlemania match. She’s going to climb the ladder to get back to face Lynch so get out here right now. Cue Lynch, in a Chicago Bears jacket and shirt, saying they beat the Green Bay Packers last time. Lynch talks about how she’s always about her legacy while Bayley is always about her friends.

That’s why she has surpassed Bayley, but Bayley talks about how she’s willing to help some people along. Lynch took a year off and was so scared that people wouldn’t care about her. That’s why she attacked Bayley and stole the spot at Wrestlemania. Does Lynch remember what it’s like to have to work to get something. Lynch: “Do you remember what it’s like to have gold?” Bayley is ready to fight so Lynch agrees….but not here. She says see you in Columbus, and slaps Bayley in the face. Bayley drops her and Lynch leaves. Bayley is a good upgrade over Valkyria and this does feel like a high level showdown.

Jey Uso is ready to face Gunther again because they’re 1-1 against each other. If that means winning the King Of The Ring tournament so be it.

AJ Styles gives the Intercontinental Title back to Nick Aldis, who says Styles has a title shot at Night Of Champions. With Styles gone, Bayley comes in and says that next week it’s Bayley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title. Aldis leaves and Bayley goes up to see Lyra Valkyria. Bayley apologizes for not getting back to her but says she was just doing what was best for the title. Valkyria doesn’t seem happy but says she’s coming for the title no matter what. Oh dear.

Kairi Sane vs. Liv Morgan

Sane takes Morgan down….and Morgan seems to have hurt her shoulder. The referee gets Sane off of her and the camera avoids Morgan as we take an early break. Back with the match stopped and Morgan having been helped out.

We look at CM Punk challenging John Cena last week.

Liv Morgan officially has a dislocated shoulder as commentary stalls for time.

Sami Zayn is excited about the King Of The Ring but Karrion Kross comes in for his usual taunting. Zayn thinks Kross is back here all the time because he can’t back it up in the ring. That sounds like a challenge.

King Of The Ring First Round: Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

Sheamus hammers on Reed in the corner to start but gets knocked out to the floor. Rusev stomps on Uso and goes after the tape on his ribs before going to the floor. Reed is sent into the steps but Uso is back up with a suicide dive to take Rusev out as we take a break. Back with Uso slugging away at Rusev but getting dropped by a clothesline. Reed fights back against Sheamus on the floor but Sheamus is there with the ten forearms to the chest.

Rusev runs Uso over on the floor before going back inside to slug it out with Sheamus. Reed breaks that up and we take another break. Back again with Reed knocking Uso down but Sheamus muscles Reed up for White Noise. The Accolade has Uso in trouble but Sheamus makes the save, setting up the parade of shots to the face. Reed backsplashes Sheamus for a save and hits the Tsunami, with Uso making the save.

Uso goes up but here is Bron Breakker to cut him off. Sami Zayn runs in to take Breakker out but Zayn gets thrown over the announcers’ table. Penta runs out to give Breakker a flip dive and it’s LA Knight breaking up Reed’s Tsunami. The spear into the Superfly Splash gives Uso the pin at 16:28.

Rating: B. This got going near the end, even with a ll kinds of interference. Uso going forward to face Cody Rhodes next week should make for a major showdown, while Paul Heyman and company are going to have some scores to settle. Solid main event here, with Uso getting a needed win after last week’s loss.

Post match Uso is banged up so here is Seth Rollins….and Cody Rhodes runs in for the save. Rollins has a big staredown but leaves without anything happening. Uso and Rhodes, who are facing each other in the semifinals, stare at each other before shaking hands to end the show.

Asuka b. Raquel Rodriguez, Ivy Nile and Stephanie Vaquer – Empress Impact to Rodriguez

AJ Styles b. JD McDonagh – Styles Clash

Kairi Sane b. Liv Morgan via referee stoppage

Jey Uso b. Bronson Reed, Sheamus and Rusev – Superfly Splash to Reed

