Bryan Danielson Says He Never Expected To Be As Successful In Wrestling As He Was

Bryan Danielson has had a very successful career, winning World titles in both AEW and WWE and headlining multiple Wrestlemanias. In an interview with Kiro News Radio, Danielson said that he never expected that he would achive the success in wrestling that he has.

He said: ““No. I had wanted to be a professional wrestler ever since I was in first grade, but I never expected to reach the heights that I did. My first 10 years of my career, I was at the independent level, and it was mostly wrestling in front of anywhere from 100 to 1,000 people. I’d go internationally, but I just figured that would be my whole career. I mean, I’m five feet, eight inches tall, 190 pounds. I’m not your standard professional wrestler.“