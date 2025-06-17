wrestling / News
Women’s Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a Women’s Intercontinental Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs next Monday live on Netflix:
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley
* Queen Of The Ring Semifinal Match: Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez
* King Of The Ring Semifinal Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso