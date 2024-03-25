Bully Ray Says He Sometimes Feels Like Cody Rhodes Isn’t ‘The Guy’ In WWE

Cody Rhodes is headed for a Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 40, but Bully Ray says there are times he doesn’t feel like Cody is “the guy.” Bully weighed in on the matter on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Rhodes’ position on the card: “There are times where I don’t feel like Cody is the guy yet. I feel like there’s still a little way to go. Sometimes I’m like ‘Yes, he’s there.” And sometimes I’m like ‘He’s not there yet.’ And that’s what I told you a long time ago. They have to be 1000% sure that this is going to be the guy.”

On Rhodes being too polished: “I think it’s something about his personality. There’s…Cody is too polished for me. That’s just my opinion. Love Cody to death. Personal, professional, blah blah blah, [I can] sit here and blow smoke up his a** all day. But he’s too polished. He’s too polished in the way he talks and the big works and the bah bah bah, and his suit.”