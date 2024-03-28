– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray discussed Natalya making a surprise return to WWE NXT this week, appearing as the wrestler who answered Lola Vice’s Open Challenge. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Natalya coming back to NXT: “I loved … Natalya coming back to NXT. You’re gonna get better every time you step in the ring with someone like … Natalya.”

Bully Ray on Natalya being underrated: “Natalya, in my opinion, is extremely underrated and extremely underutilized. I think Natalya suffers from the same thing that happened with … Dolph Ziggler. [They’ve] been there for so long that they just become a part of the background.”

Bully Ray on how Natalya could excel as a heel: “Let’s turn Nattie heel. Let Nattie go out there and be a b****.”