Bully Ray Thinks WWE and CM Punk Can Do “Great Business Together”

Speaking recently on Busted Open, Bully Ray offered his thoughts on CM Punk’s return to WWE (per Wrestling Inc). According to Ray, he sees no reason why the pairing can’t succeed as long as neither party becomes needlessly antagonistic. You can find a few highlights from Ray and listen to the full podcast episode below.

On the best approach for Punk upon his return: “This is an opportunity for CM Punk to wash away all the bad taste, whether it’s perception or reality, that [is] in peoples’ mouths. This is [the] time to say, ‘I grew up. WWE grew up. And now we can do great business together.'”

On what WWE needs to do to hold up their end: “They know what makes him tick. Listen, big stars get catered to, whether it’s in the movies, whether it’s in sports, no matter where it is. You learn what makes a star tick and you try to keep them as happy as possible.”