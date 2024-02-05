Bushiroad Cancels Contract Of STARDOM Founder

Bushiroad has canceled their contract with STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa, claiming that Ogawa “poached” people from the promotion. The company, which is the parent company of NJPW and STARDOM, announced on Sunday that they learned Ogawa had poached STARDOM talent and staff in his position as an executive producer of the company. Ogawa had been outsourced work by Bushiroad and in the statement, which you can see below, they said that they decided to cancel his contract when they learned of the poaching.

The full statement reads:

Regarding the cancellation of the contract with Mr. Rossy Ogawa

To all concerned and fans

Thank you very much for always supporting Stardom.

Bushiroad Fight Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the “Company”) has canceled the outsourcing contract with Mr. Rossy Ogawa (hereinafter referred to as the “Agreement”) as of February 4 , 2024. I would like to inform you of what happened.

Since 2019, our company has entered into a contract with Rossy Ogawa, the founder of Stardom, and has appointed him as an executive producer and outsourced work related to Stardom. However, we would like to inform you that we have come to know that he has poached many Stardom players and staff members, and we have decided to cancel this contract.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. As a company, we will continue to aim for the further development of Stardom, and the players and staff will continue to work together to deliver excitement to the fans, so we will continue to receive the same compliments as before. I am very fortunate.

Thank you for your understanding.