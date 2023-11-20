Bushiroad Fight Announces New President & Representative Director

Bushiroad Fight, the parent company of STARDOM, has announced a new president and representative director. STARDOM shared an announcement that Taro Okada is taking over the roles in the company following the retirement of Katsuhiko Harada.

Bushiroad Fight is owned by Bushiroad Group, which also owns NJPW. You can read the announcement below (translated by Google Translate):

Notice regarding changes from Bushiroad Fight Co., Ltd.

Bushiroad Fight Co., Ltd., which operates the women’s professional wrestling organization Stardom, would like to inform you that the following changes will be made.

* Change in representative director (as of December 1, 2023)

1. Newly Appointed Representative Director and President

Taro Okada (currently Representative Director and President of Gekidan Kisen Co., Ltd.)

*Retired as President and Representative Director of Gekidan Kisen Co., Ltd. as of November 30, 2023.

2. Retired Representative Director and President

Katsuhiko Harada

Taro Okada’s comment: “I have recently assumed the position of President and Representative Director, following in the footsteps of my predecessor, Katsuhiko Harada. I will utilize my many years of experience in the Bushiroad Group to do my best to help Stardom grow even further. We sincerely ask for your continued patronage in the future.”

Comment from Takaaki Kitani (President and CEO of Bushiroad Co., Ltd., owner of Bushiroad Fight Co., Ltd.): “It has been about four years since Stardom’s business was transferred to the Bushiroad Group on December 1, 2019. Thanks to all of you, Stardom has been able to grow so rapidly.In order for Stardom to achieve further growth in the future, we will invest in more human resources than the Bushiroad Group and improve our organizational strength. We look forward to your continued cooperation and support.”