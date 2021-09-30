Bushiroad President Reveals Subscriber Estimate For Stardom World

Stardom World is finding some growth in its subscriber numbers, according to Bushiroad President Takaaki Kidani. Kidani spoke with Japanese site Bunshun for a new interview and revealed that the streaming service has reached nearly 10,000 members, about 33% of which are outside of Japan.

Talking about the company’s strategy of growth for the promotion, Kidani said, “I don’t want to go to something I’ve never seen, so I’m just giving it up on YouTube. The total number of views has increased considerably, and now it is 4 million views per month. I would like to make the 10 million playbacks and increase the number of unique users to about 500,000. On the official channel, not only standard ones such as announcements, breaking news, and past games, but also a wide variety of things such as planning videos and those taken with a smartphone of the entrance scene are uploaded every day. While providing fans with the opportunity to see stardom every day, it also increases the chances of accidental interest and the choice of stardom. The number of subscribers is 140,000.”

He went on to say, “The official Twitter group is second only to New Japan in the domestic professional wrestling group, and so is Instagram. Stardom World, a video distribution service, has nearly 10,000 members, of which about one-third are from overseas. All numbers are going well.”

Bushiroad is the parent company of both STARDOM and NJPW.