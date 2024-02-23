Bushiroad Q4 2023 Financials Reveal Lower Sports Revenue

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bushiroad, the parent company of NJPW and STARDOM, has posted its 2023 Q4 earnings report, with sports revenue down. Sports revenue was down from Q4 2022, partially due to fewer STARDOM events. Between NJPW and STARDOM, Bushiroad brought in 1.367 million yen ($9.1 million).

It was noted that the fourth quarter is usually lower for them than others, as the bigger shows happen earlier in the year.

Total revenue for Bushiroad was 10,554,000 yen ($70 million), with wrestling making up 13% of that. Sports business was down 10.7 from Q3 and down 14.9% from the year before. Losses went from $300,000 to $800,000. From July to December, revenue was down 3.9% from the year before.