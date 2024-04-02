– SiriusXM announced that Busted Open Radio will be broadcast live from Philadelphia this week for WrestleMania 40. There will be multiple live shows in Philadelphia for the radio show from April 4-8. Here’s the full press release:

SiriusXM’s “Busted Open” to Broadcast Live from Philadelphia for WrestleMania

Multiple live shows hosted by Dave LaGreca, Mark Henry, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer – April 4-8 – will be open to wrestling fans in Philly to attend

New York – April 2, 2024 – SiriusXM’s “Busted Open” hosts Dave LaGreca, Mark Henry, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer will host a series of shows from Philadelphia, April 4-8, as the wrestling world comes to the City of Brotherly Love for one of WWE’s biggest annual events – WrestleMania.

These special episodes of “Busted Open” will be open for the public to attend as the hosts preview the two-night WrestleMania event taking place at Lincoln Financial Field.

On Thursday, April 4, LaGreca, Henry, Bully and Dreamer will tape the “Masters Class” edition of the “Busted Open” podcast from Xfinity Live near Lincoln Financial Field from 5-6 pm ET.

On Saturday, April 6, day one of WrestleMania, “Busted Open’s” annual WrestleMania Party will take place at 2300 Arena, the combat sports arena that was home to ECW from 1993 to 2001, from 2-4 pm ET.

On Sunday, April 7, the second day of the event, “Busted Open” will broadcast live from outside Lincoln Financial Field, near the Xfinity Gate, from 4-6 pm ET. At this “Busted Open” tailgate party, Dave and the crew will be passing out complimentary pink bath robes to fans in a nod to Dave’s attire in a recent video clip. (A limited quantity of robes is available. First come, first served.)

On Monday, April 8, “Busted Open” will air live from 9 am – noon ET at WWE World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where Dave, Mark, Bully and Tommy will recap the weekend’s events.

Throughout the year “Busted Open” airs Monday-Sunday from 9 am – noon ET on the SiriusXM Fight Nation channel, available to subscribers in their cars (channel 156) and streaming on the SiriusXM app. The show delivers the latest news, analysis and interviews with top stars from the world of professional wrestling. A portion of “Busted Open” is also available as a podcast on YouTube (@BustedOpenPodcast) or wherever listeners get their podcasts.

For more information on SiriusXM Fight Nation, including audio clips, host bios and a schedule of programming, please visit SiriusXM.com/FightNationSXM. Follow Busted Open on Twitter @BustedOpenRadio.