Buyrate Said To Be Low For ROH Death Before Dishonor

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that ROH’s Death Before Dishonor PPV only brought in 800 buys on PPV, down 77% from Best in the World, which had 3,500 buys. ROH PPVs usually bring in between 3,500 to 5,000. Death Before Dishonor happened at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas. The main event saw RUSH become the new ROH World Champion by defeating Matt Taven.

However, it should be noted that these were only traditional PPV buys and do not take into account the fans who watched via FITE or through ROH HonorClub.