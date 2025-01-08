Cain Velasquez Looks Back At His Time In WWE, Says It Was a ‘Great Experience’

UFC alumnus Cain Velasquez recently spoke about his short run in WWE, noting that he has no regrets about it. The MMA fighter started his pro wrestling run in AAA in 2019 and then joined WWE for a six month run where he battled Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel that year. Velasquez suffered a knee injury and was released as part of the company’s April 2020 pandemic cuts.

Velasquez appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and talked about his wrestling run, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On whether he has regrets about his time in WWE: “No, again, it was something that for me, it was living a childhood dream. It was something that was very fun, a great experience. It’s all a learning experience, right? No, that wasn’t. It was something that I wanted to do, I did. Again, the road of learning never stops. That’s why we’re here. We’re here to learn and teach each other. So now, for me, it’s helping those others, helping the people coming up, learning from the guys that are training now, the guys that are in the position that I was a couple years ago. I’m just grateful to be here. I’m grateful that I’m still learning and I’m still teaching.”

On working with AAA: “Again, for me, more so working with the lucha guys, that was really something that hit home for me. WWE as well, but something about the lucha, the style of lucha that they do, that for me was something that I had to do for me, for my childhood. So again, I’m glad I did it. As far as athletes go, we go out there, we show what we’re made of, we show who we are, and that’s what I did. Again man, it just keeps on going to learning and loving what you’re doing in the present moment.”