Calvin Tankman Only Open To Signing a Full Contract If The Money’s Right

Calvin Tankman is enjoying his time on the independent scene, but says that he’d sign a contract with a company if the money was right for him. Tankman left MLW earlier this year, and during a conversation with MuscleManMalcolm he was asked if he’d be interested in signing another contract at some point.

“Yeah, but at the end of the day, the money has got to be right,” he said (per Fightful). “I’m not expecting, I’m not Cody Rhodes, I’m not expecting to get a million dollars out of the gate or anything like that. It’s one of things where if the money is there where I can take care of my family and daughter, then yes. But I’m not into the signing contracts where someone can tell me where and when I can work someplace if you’re not paying me enough to where I don’t need to work there.”

Tankman continued, “That’s my whole thing. If you pay me enough to where I don’t need to work there, that’s fine. That’s why Vince can do that because he pays people enough for that. If you’re not paying me enough, I’m not signing anything ever again.”