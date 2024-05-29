Cam’ron and Mase Discuss Sexyy Red Appearing in WWE NXT

– Speaking on It Is What It Is, rappers Cam’ron and Mase discussed Sexyy Red’s appearance last night on WWE NXT. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mase on Sexyy Red’s WWE NXT appearance: “I can see her doing it. I didn’t see it yet. I started laughing just thinking of the imagery of it. She’s not still pregnant, right? [No]. I would like to see her fight a little bit. She is Sexyy Red. She can throw a few punches, only if she doesn’t get clotheslined. She might have a career in WWE. She can sell it.”

Cam’ron on why it was a smart move by WWE: “It’s very marketable. It’s smart on WWE. It’s smart on a lot of these organizations, getting hip hop involved on anything. As great of a career that Floyd Mayweather had, a lot of his crossover success, to me, was when we was on WWE and Dancing With The Stars. These type of moves take you over the top outside of what you’re doing because you create another audience that you don’t usually have. It’s very smart on WWE’s part. She’s not the first hip hop artist that has been there. I saw Snoop jump off the top rope.”

Cam’ron on being open to appearing in WWE: “One time, I would. I would definitely do it. It gives you an audience you don’t have right now.”