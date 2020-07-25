Cannonball Rating, Viewership Ticks Down in Week Three

The Miz’s Cannonball took a tip in the ratings in its third week. The USA Network game show brought in a 0.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 561,000 viewers. Those numbers are down 19% and 5% from last week’s 0.21 demo rating and 592,000 viewers.

The show ranked #46 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The return of Major League Baseball took a lot of viewers away from a lot of shows, scoring a 1.22 demo rating and 4.005 million viewers for the 7 PM ET episode and a 0.94 demo rating/2.780 million for the 10 PM ET game. That makes it the most-watched regular-season MLB game since 2011.