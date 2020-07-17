wrestling / News
WWE News: Cannonball Rating Ticks Up For Second Episode, Stock Down
– The Miz’s Cannonball improved slightly on its ratings in its second week of airing. The USA Network game show brought in a 0.21 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 592,000 viewers, up 5% and down 15% respectively from last week’s premiere (0.2 demo rating, 700,000 viewers). The demo rating is an improvement on what was already a very solid number for the show.
Cannonball came in at #21 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily. The night was led by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show, bringing in a 0.43 demo rating and 5.229 million viewers.
– WWE’s stock closed at $46.06, down $0.67 (1.43%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.23% on the day.
