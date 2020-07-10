The Miz’s Cannonball Scores Solid Rating in USA Network Debut

The Miz’s new game show Cannonball got off to a good start on USA Network with solid ratings for its premiere. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.2 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 700,000 viewers. Those are pretty decent numbers for the show, particularly when compared to Miz & Maryse’s reality show Miz & Mrs. which averaged a 0.17 demo rating and 394,000 viewers in the first part of its second season. Cannonball’s numbers rank right around the current 2020 average for NXT, which is at a 0.19 demo rating and 692,000 viewers on the whole.

Cannonball came in at #19 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily. Cable news dominated the night, with Hannity leading the way on FOX News with a 0.42 demo rating and 4.466 million viewers. Among non-news shows, Bravo’s Real Housewives of NYC was #1 with a 0.36 demo rating and 1.107 million viewers.