Caprice Coleman On Facing Colby Corino At NWA 74, Balancing Commentary & In-Ring Work

Caprice Coleman is set to face Colby Corino At NWA 74 and he recently discussed the match as well as his commentary work in ROH. Coleman spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On his work for ROH and NWA: “AEW sees me as a commentator for Ring of Honor; the NWA sees me as a wrestler. They both expect a high level from me, and that’s what I want. That’s why I put all these years into it. Some people call me the Swiss Army knife of pro wrestling. That versatility is something I earned.”

On praise for his commentary work: “People like Kevin Kelly, Ian Riccaboni, Hunter [Johnston], Steve Corino and Colt Cabana, they heard something in my voice that I couldn’t even hear. I do have a love and passion for it. It’s an honor to be respected by so many people I respect, and I have a real respect for what goes on inside the ring. It’s my duty to tell everyone about it.”

On working to perfect his skills: “The whole thing is consistency and staying with it. If you aren’t true to yourself, you’ll be swayed by anything that is presented to you. I had to buckle in on who I am and who I wanted to represent. Loyalty has been my best friend and worst enemy. But the test is staying true to it.”

On his influences as a commentator: “The voices in my head when I hear wrestling commentary are Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler. I always loved listening to the announcers. In my own career, whenever I’d get hurt, I’d go back and watch when I got hurt. It seemed like the announcers were never talking about the injuries; they were talking about something else. So I stuck with my conscience, which is to focus on what’s going on inside the match and the two athletes competing. Lives have ended in that ring. Lives have changed in that ring. I’ve experienced that. And I love wrestling the younger wrestlers, as well as calling their matches. The sport has evolved so much. The young wrestlers do things I’ll never be able to do. I can still go, but not in the way they do. If the sport is going to grow, we need to highlight what they do.”

Om competing against Corino at NWA 74: “I’m able to look at the past of the NWA and its future. And who better to wrestle than a Corino? That’s a great name in professional wrestling. I have a lot of respect for Colby Corino to walk in on his father’s legacy. I go way back with his dad, way before Ring of Honor. That was NWA 2000 when there was a promotion in Raeford, North Carolina. I remember Colby Corino as a kid, and I’m proud he’s following in his father’s footsteps. But I have to do what I have to do to set up my future, and he’s about to walk into his.”