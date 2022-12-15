Caprice Coleman On How Sinclair Took Care Of ROH Talent During Pandemic

ROH kept talent under contract during the early days of the pandemic while Sinclair owned the company, and Caprice Coleman recently talked about how the company looked after them. Coleman appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about how Sinclair and Joe Koff made sure to look after the company’s talent and staff in the toughest times of the pandemic, noting that they made sure to keep everyone under contract and paid during lockdown.

“They were open and honest with us the whole time,” Coleman said of Sinclair and Joe Koff (per Wrestling Inc). “During the pandemic, we were paid when WWE were laying people off, when other organizations were laying people off by the hundreds. They continued to keep everyone under contract paid, and they also picked up some people that were gonna be picked up and made sure they still had food on the table … Joe Koff and Sinclair made it so that even during this time we would still get paid, and then when they brought us in, they brought us in with all of the COVID-19 protocols.”

ROH was active under Sinclair Broadcasting Group’s ownership until October of last year, when it was announced they would be going on hiatus after Final Battle 2021. Tony Khan of course bought the company in March and is now promoting PPVs, with a weekly series coming to the relaunched HonorClub streaming platform “soon.”