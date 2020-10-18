Cara Noir, Bobby Gunns, Metehan Among Entrants for wXw’s Catch Grand Prix Tournament

Germany’s Westside Xtreme Wrestling have announced the names for their upcoming Catch Grand Prix tournament.

Matches from the Catch Grand Prix will be released daily on the wXwNOW streaming service at 8pm German time starting Monday October 26 (except on Sundays), for seven weeks, culminating in December.

The tournament will be a two-block, round robin affair, with a rule that any interference results in a suspension or a ban – not unlike the current ROH Pure Championship tournament.

Block A: Cara Noir, Hektor Invictus, Anil Marik, Avalanche, Fast Time Moodo, Metehan & Bobby Gunns.

Block B: Senza Volto, Emil Sitoci, Prince Ahura, Vincent Heisenberg, Norman Harras, Marius al-Ani & Tristan Archer.

Cara Noir’s involvement is his first appearance for wXw since winning 16 Carat Gold back in March

The entrants were announced via wXw’s YouTube channel, alongside a Parade of Entrants, along with the first match for October 26: Cara Noir vs. Metehan.

The tournament, which has already been taped at the Steffy in Oberhausen, Germany, was scheduled to have taken place between September 23-27 before the worldwide pandemic forced the change of plans. While the originally-scheduled tournament has now been put back to September 22-26, 2021 in the Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen, wXw taped another version of the tournament last month.