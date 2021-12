Cards Announced For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Night 1 and 2

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the cards for night one and two of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16, which happens on January 4 and 5 in the Tokyo Dome. There will be a third night, featuring Pro Wrestling NOAH, on January 8. A card for that night hasn’t been announced.

Night One

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: El Desperado (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* IWGP Tag Team Championships: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi) (c) vs. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI)

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. EVIL

* Katsuyori Shibata vs. TBD (rules TBD)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (SANADA, BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito) vs United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Will Ospreay & Great-O-Khan)

* Rocky Romero, Ryusuke taguchi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs BULLET CLUB (KENTA, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo)

* YOH vs. SHO

* Kick-Off: KOPW 2022 New Japan Ranbo

Night Two:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Shingo Takagi or Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Will Ospreay

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship (No DQ): KENTA (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Jeff Cobb

* SANADA vs. Great-O-Khan

* NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships: HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & SHO) (c) vs CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & YOH)

* KOPW 2022 Four Way

* STARDOM Special: Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid vs Tam Nakano & Saya Kamitani

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Flying Tiger (Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask) (c) vs Mega Coaches (Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero) vs BULLET CLUB’s Cutest Tag Team (El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori)