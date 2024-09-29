Carlee Bright Announced For Reality of Wrestling’s Sherri Martel Classic Tournament

WWE NXT’s Carlee Bright is headed to Reality of Wrestling for the Sherri Martel Classic. Booker T’s promotion announced on Sunday that Bright will be part of the September 29th tournament, facing Monica Monroe in the first round.

The first-round brackets are

* Promise Braxton vs. Jazmin Allure

* Alex Gracia vs. Erica Torres

* Karizma vs. Kaylia Kapri

* Mia Friday vs. Haley J

* Gigi Rey vs. Sheeva

* Carlee Bright vs. Monica Monroe