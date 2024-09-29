wrestling / News
Carlee Bright Announced For Reality of Wrestling’s Sherri Martel Classic Tournament
WWE NXT’s Carlee Bright is headed to Reality of Wrestling for the Sherri Martel Classic. Booker T’s promotion announced on Sunday that Bright will be part of the September 29th tournament, facing Monica Monroe in the first round.
The first-round brackets are
* Promise Braxton vs. Jazmin Allure
* Alex Gracia vs. Erica Torres
* Karizma vs. Kaylia Kapri
* Mia Friday vs. Haley J
* Gigi Rey vs. Sheeva
* Carlee Bright vs. Monica Monroe
🚨 Sherri Martel Classic Tournament 🚨
The official brackets have been released for the Sherri Martel Classic Tournament on Sunday, September 29th in Texas City, TX at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena!! #SMC2024
— Event Tickets Only $10.00
— Doors Open @ 4:30pm
— Bell Time @… pic.twitter.com/Ht31jBn0ei
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) September 25, 2024