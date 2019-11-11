Carlito, Primo and Epico Set to Face Off For WWC Universal Championship

– Carlito, Primo and Epico Colon are set a three-way match with the WWC Universal Championship on the line later this month. PRWrestling reports that the three family members will compete against each other at WWC’s Night of Champions on November 23rd with the title — currently in Epico’s possession — on the line.

Epico won the Universal Championship on August 17th by defeating Gilbert. He will have been champion for 90 days by the time Night of Champions goes down. Epico was originally just set to defend against Primo but Carlito revealed during a segment on WWC TV that he was asking to be put into the match, as Primo and Epico have been at odds since Epico won the title and Carlito wants to ‘take the toys until they mature.'”