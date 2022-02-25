wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmella On This Week’s After The Bell, Nikkita Lyons Appears On What’s NeXT
February 25, 2022 | Posted by
– Carmella is the guest on this week’s episode of After the Bell With Corey Graves. You can listen to the episode below, which is described as follows:
“The guys welcome Corey’s better half Carmella back to the podcast to discuss their brand-new reality show ‘Corey & Carmella’ and their decision to let the cameras into their lives. Plus, Corey & Vic break down everything coming out of WWE Elimination Chamber.”
– The latest episode of What’s NeXT features new NXT star Nikkita Lyons: