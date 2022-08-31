wrestling / News
Carmella Reportedly Returning to Ring Soon
August 31, 2022 | Posted by
Carmella is out of action after getting hurt during a WWE live event, but she is reportedly coming back soon. PWInsider reports that Carmella is expected to be back on the road for the company next month.
Carmella suffered an injury in early August at a North Charleston, South Carolina live event she she struck her head during a move sequence against Bianca Belair.
