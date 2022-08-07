Carmella Possibly Injured At WWE Live Event

Carmella looks to have been possibly injured at last night’s WWE live event in South Carolina. The company was in North Charleston for a live event on Saturday night and Carmella faced Bianca Belair in a Raw Women’s Championship match. As noted by Twitter user @sashasliv (seen below), Carmella appeared to be injured after a referee threw up the “X” sign when she was hit in the head in the corner. The apparent injury came when Belair tried to back flip over Carmella, according to the report.

Carmella was said to have gotten up on her own power to walk away, though she was said to be “shielding her eyes from the bright lights.” You can see the tweets below. It is not yet clear how she’s doing after the match.