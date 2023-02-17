Carmella Says Corey Graves Is Her ‘Hype King’

Corey Graves isn’t shy about promoting his wife Carmella on commentary when she appears on Smackdown, and she recently weighed in on the topic. Carmella was a guest on this week’s The Bump and talked about going back and listening to the comments Graves makes when she appears.

“I cannot believe some of the things he says and it’s just funny,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “It comes out. I know he’s not planning it or practicing it and it just comes out and I love it. He’s my hype king, you know?”

Carmella is set to compete in the women’s Elmination Chamber on Saturday for a match against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.