– During a recent interview with New York Post Sports, former WWE Superstar Carmella spoke about pitching to be a part of Pretty Deadly: The Musical, which is often mentioned onscreen. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Carmella on pitching to work with Pretty Deadly on their musical: “I pitched to work with Pretty Deadly. I reached out to them first, and they loved the idea. They were all on board. We came up with ideas, pitches, and storylines. That’s when I was talking to the head writer about these ideas that we had. They were doing a musical at the time.”

On the idea for their musical: “They were pitching this musical. It was going to bomb, and then I was going to show up, and I was so excited. I feel like it was a perfect mesh of all of our characters. I love working with characters. R-Truth. James Ellsworth. The more ridiculous, the better. They are so all about their character that I feel it would have worked so well.”

On what happened with the idea: “Everyone was on board and really liked it. Who knows, maybe someday in the future. When I was talking with the writer, we were like, ‘Maybe I will be part of the musical. I’ve always wanted to be on Broadway. Can I be in the musical?’ He’s like, ‘Maybe. I don’t know with the filming if it will work out timing-wise.’ The ideas we were coming up with were insane, but to be part of a WWE musical, that would have been ridiculous, but Carmella would have thrived.”