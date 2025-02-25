wrestling / News
Carmella Thanks Fans For Support Following WWE Contract Expiry
Carmella took to social media to thank her supporters following the expiration of her WWE contract. As reported, Carmella’s contract recently expired and she has been moved to the Alumni section of WWE.com.
The WWE alumna posted a video to her Instagram Stories which you can see below, per Twitter user @meloismone.
“Some news broke last week and I just wanted to let you know that I’ve seen all of your texts and tweets and messages and DMs,” Carmella began (per Fightful). “And like, oh my god, you guys are just the best, and I’m so grateful for you and everything that you’ve been saying about Carmella and my career, and I’m so blessed. So thank you.”
She continued, “I know there’s a lot of questions and uncertainty around everything. I will be going on a podcast later this week, answering some of those questions and telling my side, because I have a lot to say about the situation.”
an update from carmella via instagram! pic.twitter.com/WQ1Qo7kOjB
— chey⚡️ (@meloismone) February 25, 2025
